SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Part of Rt. 30 in South Windsor is back open after a crash Sunday night.
Officials said two vehicles collided on Ellington Road (Rt. 30) around 6:15.
At least two people were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Rt. 30 was closed between Felt Road and the four corners for a short period of time, but has since reopened.
