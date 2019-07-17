GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – Sunflowers have been helping to make wishes come true for children with critical illnesses for the past 16 years thanks to efforts of one farmer in CT.
This weekend’s record heat could also make a difference.
Bright yellow sunflowers are blossoming this weekend at Buttonwood Farm in Griswold.
Farmer Duane Button started planting one acre of sunflowers back in 2003.
The big yellow blossoms attracted photographers, so the idea sprouted to sell bunches of bouquets and give the proceeds to the Make A Wish Foundation.
No, more than $1 million has been raised ever since for children with critical medical issues could have their wishes come true.
Cancer survivor, Jennifer Khan has been visiting the farm for years.
“I think that people who are going through something need something to look forward to, so this provides that for them,” Khan said.
Now, Button plants 14 acres after Mother’s Day.
“The very hot days has made them mature sooner, so they’re blooming earlier. They’re a little shorter this year from the cold nights and the wet weather we had earlier in the year made them shorter,” Button said.
The weather’s predicted to be hot and humid on Saturday when the “Sunflowers for Wishes” fundraiser kicks off.
Organizers expect visitors earlier in the day and evening when its cooler. The farm has plenty of shade and even their own ice cream stand to stay cool.
The annual Make A Wish event begins this Saturday. For more information, click here.
