GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - Here’s a bright spot from Mother Nature, hundreds of thousands of sunflowers.
Acres and acres of bright, yellow sunflowers act like magnets this time every year, drawing people to a small family run farm in Griswold.
“It's a yearly tradition for us. It's our third year doing it so it's a lot of fun," Michael Barbieri of Attleboro, Massachusetts tells us.
Fun and for a good cause, Sunflowers for Wishes' fourteen acres has 300,000 blooms with one hundred percent of the proceeds going to Make a Wish Foundation Connecticut.
Fourteen years and going strong, they’ve raised more than $1 million.
“When you pick the sunflowers, you help the kids that are maybe sick or something. You help raise money for them," Madison from West Warwick noted.
“I like where the money goes. It's just a beautiful place to be. The ice cream is pretty good too," Jenna Higgins of Attleboro, Massachusetts stated.
Buttonwood’s fresh sunflower ice cream is a must have.
“[And what do you see thru your lens?] Beauty. I like the outdoors. I like nature. I like to photograph anything," Kathy Wilkie of Manchester said.
“That there are so many people that love sunflowers and love to come here every single year," artist Barbara Alex says.
That’s what lifelong artist Barbara Alex has been doing.
“There are these nice flowers right here. Then, I figured I would add in other ones that were in different stages of growth," explained Alex.
You can keep those smiling faces too by going out to the field and cutting some to take home.
"Response is good. I think a lot of people this year, just like last year, really enjoy cutting the flowers in the field instead of us going out in the field and picking, especially not having as many volunteers," Kelly Coutu of Buttonwood Farm added.
The sunflowers aren’t going to last that long. The program ends this Sunday.
If you want to learn more, head here.
