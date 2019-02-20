LYME, CT (WFSB) – A sunken 53’ sailboat in Hamburg Cove was removed by the Coast Guard on Wednesday morning.
The Coast Guard was on scene Wednesday morning between 8 and 9 a.m. to remove the sailboat from the water.
Eyewitness News' Drone 3 was there for a bird's eye view.
"The salvage company using inflatable bags. The diver's going to attach the bags to the boat, inflate them with air, raise the boat, remove water from the boat," said Lt. Rodion Mazin, United States Coast Guard.
The boat has been under water since the end of January.
The town's harbormaster suspects a frozen bilge pump could have failed, causing the boat to sink.
While a boom was placed around the sunken boat, it's not believed any of the 50 gallons of diesel fuel leaked.
Several local officials confirmed the vessel owned locally was not insured.
According to the Coast Guard, the boat is not discharging oil at this time.
Once Seatow Salvage pumped the water out of the boat, they started towing it up river to Chester Point Marina.
After inspection, marine experts said restoring the Mazu will cost a lot of money.
"The interior and all, it would be $50,000," said Chad Zawisza.
After this incident, Lyme's Harbor Commission doesn't want more harbor problems.
They are now considering establish a calendar deadline for removing vessels form the environmentally sensitive Hamburg Cove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.