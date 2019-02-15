LYME, CT (WFSB) – A sunken 53’ sailboat in Hamburg Cove will be removed by the Coast Guard.
According to the Coast Guard, the boat is not discharging oil at this time.
The boat sank in January, but the recovery of the boat is fluid.
The Coast Guard said it depends on the weather for the boat to be lifted out of the water.
The owner, the Coast Guard, and the salvage company will have to agree on a time and date for the boat to be recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.