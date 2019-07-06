HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The showers and thunderstorms that rocked a hot and humid Saturday afternoon have exited the state, and a sunny and mild Sunday is in the works.
Temperatures on Saturday hit the upper 80s and 90s with a powerful wave of humidity, said Meteorologist Mike Cameron.
But now, all eyes are on Sunday, the pick of the two weekend days to finish out the holiday weekend.
Cameron said lingering clouds in the morning will clear to reveal partly to mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s, with less humidity, said Cameron.
Numerous towns moved their firework displays from Saturday evening to Sunday evening, including Enfield and Manchester.
For a list of fireworks displays around the state, head here.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.