HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The weekend is off to a nice start with sunny skies, but it will end on a different note.
Saturday looks dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.
However, clouds will be on the increase toward the evening hours.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said a storm system that will develop Saturday night will bring mostly rain, but it could bring an icy mix for some.
"By midnight, western Connecticut will start to see some rain, maybe mixing with some ice across northwestern Connecticut," Cameron said.
Sleet and freezing rain could form in the early morning hours, but not much.
Travel may be slippery for some in the hills.
Cameron said temperatures will rise as the precipitation starts to roll through the state Sunday morning.
The precipitation continues for most of Sunday, but as mainly a rain event.
The rain could get heavy at times.
It'll be a breezy day with temperatures in the upper 30s to the middle 40s.
The precipitation ends Sunday evening.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
