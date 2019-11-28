HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After a blustery Thanksgiving, Friday is expected to bring sunshine and cold temps.
Track the showers with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Mark Dixon said a high pressure system over Canada will usher in clear skies, but temps will only remain in the upper 30s and mid-40s.
"If you’re planning to take advantage of sales or go shopping, the weather won’t be an issue! Just grab the sunglasses and bundle up," advised Dixon.
Saturday, the last day of November, will be quiet with temps in the 30s and low 40s with a calmer wind.
"The first half of the weekend is certainly the better time to do some outdoor decorating for the holidays," said Dixon. "It will definitely be a nice day to venture out to a local farm or nursery to select your holiday tree, which is always a fun thing to do the weekend after Thanksgiving!"
But, that’s not the same story for Sunday, a busy travel day.
A coastal storm could have a high impact on Sunday and well into Monday.
"We’ll be OK Sunday morning, but by midday we’ll have to deal with snow or a wintry mix, that may include sleet, freezing rain, and rain," said Dixon.
Channel 3 will be launching an Early Warning Weather Alert ahead of the storm.
The Meteorologists at Channel 3 are keeping a close watch on the storm's track. A track close to the New England Coast could mean a period of rain for much of the state, but an offshore track, would bring snow or an icy mix
With an offshore track, there is a potential that heavy snow, or a heavy wintry mix could impact the Monday morning commute.
"However, since the storm is still 3 days away, we can’t get too specific on precipitation types and amounts just yet," said Dixon.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.