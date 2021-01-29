(WFSB) - Channel 3 and CBS are the home of Super Bowl LV.
Here is the programming line up leading up to, during, and after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs:
Saturday, Feb. 6:
- 8 p.m. Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021
- 9 p.m. The 10th Annual NFL Honors
Sunday, Feb. 7:
- 11:30 a.m. That Other Pre-game Show
- 12 p.m. Road to the Super Bowl
- 1 p.m. Tony Goes to the Super Bowl
- 2 p.m. The Super Bowl Today
- 6 p.m. Super Bowl Kick-off show
- 6:30 p.m. Super Bowl kick off
Miley Cyrus will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate pregame show.
Poet Amanda Gorman, who received positive reviews for a poem she read at President Joe Biden's inauguration, will recite an original piece.
Country singer Eric Church and singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan will perform the Star-Spangled Banner before the game.
Grammy-winner H.E.R. is slated to perform America the Beautiful.
The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will feature The Weeknd.
A new episode of the hit CBS show The Equalizer airs at 10 p.m., or immediately after the game awards.
It will be followed by an all new Eyewitness News at 11 with Mark Zinni, Erin Connolly and chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
