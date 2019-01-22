(WFSB) - Super Bowl LIII will bring it all back to where it started for the New England Patriots.
The Pats take on the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.
Quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick were the underdogs when they took on the then St. Louis Rams in 2002.
They won by a field goal.
Now, at 41 years old, Brady will be the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl.
At 24, Rams quarterback Jared Goff is the youngest to win the NFC Championship.
To see them both, fans are quickly finding out that it will cost a pretty penny to travel to the big game.
“I’d pay $1,000 for the seat and travel, so it would be about $2,000," said Bill Stroud, a Patriots fan. "I can't see myself paying more than $1,000 either."
One ticket near the top row is going for anywhere between $2,700 to $3,600.
That doesn't include travel, food and a hotel. All of that could run fans $8,000 per person.
The other option is to simply sit on the couch and watch Channel 3 at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
