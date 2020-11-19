WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A reported explosion that happened in a building on the West Haven VA campus last week is being called a “pressure event,” investigators said.
Last Friday, emergency crews responded to the Campbell Avenue campus just after 8 a.m. for the report of a steam boiler explosion.
Two people were killed, and have been identified as Navy veteran Euel Sims, who was an employee of the VA Facility Maintenance Service; and Joseph O’Donnell, who was an employee of a contractor working on the steam system.
Three others reported minor injuries.
Investigators from the Department of Veteran Affairs Police Service, DEEP, FBI, ATF, State Building Inspector, OSHA, West Haven Fire Department, West Haven Fire Marshal’s Office, West Haven Police Detective Bureau, Office of Inspector General, and the OCME responded to the scene.
The Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit determined that there was no fire or explosion, but rather a “pressure event” within the steam system that was being worked on.
Investigators said the incident caused super-heated water vapor to rapidly fill the room and building.
The two men who were working on the system were not able to evacuate the room.
The U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be continuing the investigation, assisted by CSP-FEIU, the State Building Inspector’s Office, and West Haven Police Detectives.
Police said there was no apparent criminal aspect.
