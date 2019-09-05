NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Children at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital had very special visitors on Thursday.
Men dressed up like Superman, Spiderman and Captain America scaled the building of the hospital to surprise the children.
The hospital said it provided extra smiles to the patients and staff at the hospital.
