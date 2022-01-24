WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Four males were arrested for trespassing after trying to start a fight with a student at West Haven High School Monday afternoon.
Superintendent Neil Cavallaro said the incident happened during school dismissal.
The four males that tried to cause a fight are not students at the school, officials said.
“While being escorted off property, three of the male non-students became combative with the School Resource Officers,” Cavallaro said. “This prompted a response by the West Haven Police Department.”
Officials say all four males were arrested and West Haven police are investigating.
