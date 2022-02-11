BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Lewis S. Mills fans used profane and racist language towards Platt girls basketball players at a game Thursday night, school officials said.
The incident was addressed in a letter sent to the Region 10 community.
“The language and actions of our fans toward the Platt players were often disrespectful with profane and racist overtones,” said Superintendent Howard Thiery.
Thiery says school leaders are investigating the incident.
“These steps will include discipline consequences where we can determine individual actions as well as looking hard at our management of games and events to proactively prevent this type of behavior,” Thiery said.
Meriden Public Schools Superintendent Mark D. Benigni, Ed.D. released a statement on the incident:
“Superintendent Thiery reached out to me first thing this morning. I and the MPS students and staff truly appreciate his sincere apology. Platt High School Principal Dan Corsetti shared the apology with the Platt girls’ basketball team before practice today. We hope this can be a learning experience and individuals can be more understanding moving forward.”
You can read Thiery's full letter to the school community here:
Dear Region 10 Community Members,
Last night at 7:30 pm the Lewis Mills high school principal called me at home to let me know that there were concerning reports about our fan behavior at the girl's basketball game. He and I have spent all of our time since then sorting out and trying to understand what happened. At this point we certainly know enough to say that what happened last night should never happen. The actions of our fans were unacceptable. The language and actions of our fans toward the Platt players were often disrespectful with profane and racist overtones. Today I feel responsible and ashamed that this occurred in our school to a team of girls who were our guests. No one should ever be disrespected that way. I would love to say that this is not who we are as a school community, but I can't say that until actions like last night don’t occur.
I have been an athlete in one form or another my whole life. Athletic competition should bring out the best in us. The community of high school athletes in Connecticut, no matter how fierce the competition, should be a community built on respect. The girls’ basketball team from Platt weren’t shown that respect last night. This can’t happen. Everyone who comes to our school as a visitor or a member of our community must feel welcome, safe, and respected. We are still looking into everything that happened and what steps are needed next. These steps will include discipline consequences where we can determine individual actions as well as looking hard at our management of games and events to proactively prevent this type of behavior. We must do everything we can to make sure this never happens again.
