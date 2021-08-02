HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In just a few weeks, students will be returning to the classroom.
As public health officials strongly recommend people across the state to wear face masks inside public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status, parents and teachers are still waiting to hear official guidance from the governor when it comes to masks inside schools.
On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont said it may not be for a few weeks while he waits to see what happens with the Delta variant.
Currently, Lamont has an executive order requiring masks in schools until the end of September, and superintendents want that order to stay in place.
Lamont is also pushing for a full return to the classroom later this month.
“I want those kids in person, in school,” Lamont said.
The Centers for Disease Control said all students should wear masks when school starts.
“We’re getting closer to that because the world is changing everyday with the Delta variant,” Lamont said on Monday.
While Lamont hasn’t decided on masks in schools beyond Sept. 30, school superintendents said he should.
“We should continue to look at the trend data,” said Frances Rabinowitz, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.
The American Federation of Teachers of Connecticut, meanwhile, said in a statement “We are eager to return to in-person instruction without risking our health. We will wear masks if that is required for the safety of our members and the school community.”
Lamont said he wants school open for all students, with remote learning an option only for students with health problems that put them at greater risk.
“So for those homeschoolers, they’ve got a kid who’s compromised, they don’t feel comfortable, that will be an option but it’s not our recommendation,” Lamont said.
The state has shared guidance with schools, things like spacing in classrooms and keeping students in cohorts.
Superintendents say that information is more important, and they can wait for a decision on masks.
“Whether we wear masks or not is not the same as reopening school,” Rabinowitz said.
