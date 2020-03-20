HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Superintendents are preparing for the possibility that schools will be closed longer than initially thought.
Governor Ned Lamont said that he expects schools will remain closed beyond March 31 and superintendents were not surprised by the governor’s comments.
“Districts immediately began to prepare for the possibility of a longer closure,” said Patrice McCarthy, Deputy Director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education.
School officials are preparing to teach students remotely for much longer than two weeks. Lamont said during the Eyewitness News Coronavirus in Connecticut special presentation that he doesn’t expect schools to reopen this month.
“We’re still holing out hope, but we can’t guarantee it, so we’re preparing for both scenarios,” said Timothy Sullivan, Capital Region Education Council Superintendent of Magnet Schools.
Schools are working to put remote learning plans in place, but some districts are better set up for it. Even within districts, some students have additional needs like individual plans, or they have limited internet access.
“We’re doing everything we can in our power to close those gaps,” Sullivan said.
Now, some schools are weighing whether to expand summer school as a way to make up for lost time.
“Many districts are already thinking about what resources they would need to provide robust summer learning,” McCarthy said.
Lamont repeatedly called for people to stay home as much as possible as it will help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Look, there is an end to this thing. China had no infections yesterday,” Lamont said.
Colleges have already starting to cancel graduation, but superintendents said it’s too early to do the same with high school commencements.
