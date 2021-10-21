WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Shoppers and business owners are being impacted by supply chain issues. Daniel D’Aprile, owner of D&D Market in Wethersfield, is one business owner who had to deal with supply chain issues. D&D Market has been dealing with these shortages. “People are still buying, prices are going up and it’s a lot due to gas, transportation, and freight. It’s a major factor in getting your goods to your store,” D’Aprile says. Despite these shortages, business has been going well since many shoppers are buying locally.
Grocery prices are increasing, as demand for product increases. Umegia Taylor, an educator and supervisor of the Expanded Food and Nutrition Program at Uconn, gave tips on how to save on groceries. “Definitely you want to have a list. Don’t go to the grocery store hungry. Make sure you eat beforehand.” Taylor also recommends searching for other brands that might be cheaper than brand name ones. “The stores have relationships with the manufacturers. So they are going to pay for space, prime space. So that eye level is going to be that prime space, so look up and below,” Taylor says.
Taylor also recommends being cautious when it comes to buying in bulk or buying solo. Taylor says it should depend on the price and if you have the storage space. People should also consider shopping with a neighbor or family member to split the cost, and the products, she recommends.
“A pound of pasta can feed four people for $2 a pound for the pasta, some sauce, meatball, and sausage you got a nice meal,” Taylor says.
Some other tips Umegia Taylor recommends:
- Cook homemade meals opposed to canned or processed food.
- Keep an eye out for coupons, especially around the holidays.
- Sign up for store reward programs.
(1) comment
May sound strange, but this actually works: Judge food cost by dollars per pound. Store brand pasta is generally in the neighborhood of $1/lb. If you can find a five pound bag of potatoes for $3, that's $0.60/lb. Chicken leg quarters can often be found in the neighborhood of $0.75/lb, but hamburger is frequently $3-5/lb. Brown rice tends to be 'round $0.80/lb. Kraft Mac 'n Cheese, if you find it for $1/box, is still over $2/lb, because each box is a half pound... and that's before you add the milk and the butter. People will claim that mac 'n cheese with hot dogs cut up in it is food for the poor... but it's actually far more expensive than baked chicken thighs served with brown rice (or a baked potato) and previously-canned or previously-frozen vegetables. I have spent my entire adult life without ever having as much grocery money as the maximum Connecticut food stamp allotment - I've had to learn a lot of tricks!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.