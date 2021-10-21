CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - A small business claims it’s the latest causality of online shopping and supply chain problems.
Jojo’s Toys and More said it has yet to receive product it ordered during the summer.
Eliah Lefferts is optimistic. When his family decided to open a business during the pandemic, he didn’t think twice. “We took a chance knowing that sometimes, you sprout a seed in the most unlikely place, and it can burst a tree through concrete.”
His family left California to come home to Connecticut.
Lefferts and his wife opened Jojo’s Toys and More, named after their son, in May in Newington.
Jojo’s wanted to offer a place of wonder and magic for children.
Then, the shop hit trouble.
“The inventory, as you can see, is already depleting because we can’t get any. I ordered stuff in June that still hasn’t arrived,” said Lefferts.
Hard-to-come by product also meant raising the prices for buyers because Lefferts said the wholesale price sometimes tripled for him.
Amato’s Toy and Hobby of Middletown said it’s also feeling the pinch from the global supply chain nightmare.
Amato’s Toy and Hobby of Middletown owner Diane Gervais said, “We were hearing of supply chains in early February.”
She got ahead of the hiccup by buying early, thus receiving shipments earlier.
Like other retailers, the 80-plus-year-old business is stuffing product in every available space inside the store.
Gervais said, “I’ve heard from retailers across the country, I’ve heard of people renting storage units or brining product in their houses just wherever they could.”
Back at Jojo’s, the owners said they’re closing Saturday, but they want to stay open.
Lefferts said, “But if we can’t then the headline sadly becomes COVID takes out another small business.”
Pre-orders have been pouring in since Jojo’s announced its closing.
Since this morning, the owners have held at least a $1,000 worth of product.
They’re hoping this could be their turnaround.
As for other retailers like Amato’s, they’re already buying product for Easter.
