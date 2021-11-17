MANCHESTER, CT- (WFSB) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, many families are already feeling grateful if they can find what they need at the grocery store for their meal.
Here at the store, you can find what you need for your Thanksgiving meal, but here’s the thing, if you see what you need grab it, because the mad dash is getting madder.
Blame it on the shortages and supply chain kinks.
Highland Park Market is feeling the pinch.
Everything from how much inventory is delivered to how fast employees can re-stock shelves is impacting business.
Molly Devanney works at Highland Park Market, she normally handles public relations for the family-owned operation.
She said, “just to increase our inventory levels, so we’re ordering product in early and keeping it in our parking lots in trucks just so we have the products in for our customers for the holiday season.”
Lately, she’s wearing multiple hats, partly because of the labor shortage.
“This week, I’m helping do home deliveries and then deliveries we do throughout the community,” said Devanney.
It’s all hands on deck for the markets as other employees step in to make sure customers have what they need for their Thanksgiving meal.
Some shoppers told me they had no problem finding items for their spread, but it’s certainly gotten costly.
Frank Lineberry said, “It’s kind of concerning but on the other hand it’s understandable because of what we’ve been through.”
It’s clear no shortage woes, supply chain conundrum or hectic shopping will stop people from being especially thankful this season.
Because families are expected to gather this year, unlike last year, people are buying more food.
If you see the store is out of something, Highland Park Market said it may be at the store, just not stocked on the shelves, so simply ask if its available.
