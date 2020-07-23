HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A ruling made by the state Supreme Court Thursday sides with families of victims in the Sandy Hook school shooting.
The families have been embroiled in a legal battle with radio host Alex Jones.
Jones took to the airwaves and the internet last year, unleashing a torrent of violent comments including threats of putting an attorney’s “head on a pike," and claiming the shooting was a hoax.
During the legal battle, Jones turned over emails as part of the discovery process.
Some of those emails are alleged to have contained child porn.
Jones insisted he was set up and unleashed many profane comments, some directed toward Chris Mattei, a lawyer representing the Newtown families.
Jones was sanctioned by the Connecticut Superior Court for those comments.
He appealed that, saying it violated his first amendment rights.
On Thursday, he lost as the Supreme Court upheld the sanctions.
A statement from Josh Koskoff of Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, which represents the families, said “In many ways, today’s decision is a win for the integrity and resiliency of the Court system in Connecticut and beyond. As other branches of government show signs of cracking under the weight of threats and falsehoods, this ruling reminds us that the courtroom is still a sacred place that remains dedicated to the truth, to precedent and to long-established rules created over centuries. These rules ensure that the administration of justice is evenhanded, safe and fair. It is not now, nor has it ever been, a playground for bullies to exploit. The same families that Alex Jones has abused since the day after the Sandy Hook massacre now look forward to proceeding towards trial to hold him accountable for the compounded pain and suffering he has caused.”
