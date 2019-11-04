BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is up for re-election, however there is still some unfinished business before Election Day.
Last week, a judge ruled that there will not be another primary following several lawsuits over the issues with the primary election and absentee ballots.
On Monday afternoon, the state Supreme Court will hear a last-minute appeal on the case.
State Senator Marilyn Moore won the primary before absentee ballots were counted. She is a write-in candidate for Election Day on Tuesday.
