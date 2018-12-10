HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As Governor-elect Ned Lamont prepares to take office, state agency heads are warning that a large number of state employees will retire in the coming years.
A memo obtained by the Associated Press reveals the Connecticut State Police could be among the hardest hit, with as many of 400 out of 970 troopers eligible to retire by 2023.
The Department of Public Health predicts 40 percent of its workers could be eligible to retire in the next two years.
On Monday, Gov. Dannel Malloy said close to 16,000 state employees will retire between now and July of 2022.
There are concerns about how a retirement will impact the state's pension funds.
Connecticut's state employee pension plan has more than $21 billion in unfunded future obligations plus the cost of retiree health care.
Malloy's administration was tasked with negotiating pensions with state employee unions.
"Means that future generations won’t have to foot the bill for our generation. We are doing it ourselves. I think it is one of the hallmarks of my administration,” Malloy said.
The changes to state employee benefits and an aging workforce are spurring the large number of retirees.
