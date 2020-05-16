BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a structure early Saturday morning.
Berlin Fire officials say that crews were called to 1055 Worthington Ridge around 12:20 a.m. to find smoke coming from the attic.
Members of the Cromwell, Newington, Rocky Hill, and Wethersfield Fire Departments all responded to the scene to assist.
The fire remains under investigation.
