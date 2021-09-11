BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Crews in Berlin, along with other surrounding departments, worked to put out a fire Saturday.
The fire broke out around 12:30 in the afternoon at a waste management facility on Christian Lane.
When firefighters arrived, they found a large pile of garbage, roughly 100 feet in size, on fire.
Fire officials say the flames eventually spread to a nearby building. An estimated cost of damages wasn't immediately available.
Crews were on scene at the Christian Lane facility for about five hours.
Firefighters from both New Britain and Newington helped extinguish the flames.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
