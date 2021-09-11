BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Crews in Berlin, along with other surrounding departments, are working to put out a building fire.
The fire broke out sometime Saturday afternoon on Christian Lane.
Fire officials say the fire originated somewhere outside and eventually spread to a nearby building.
Crews from both Cromwell and Newington are helping extinguish the flames.
