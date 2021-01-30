NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Crews across the central part of the state are converging on the city of New Britain as they work to put out two separate fires.
Officials say that a fire broke out around 2:30 Saturday afternoon on Clinton Street.
As crews were working to put out the flames, dispatchers informed firefighters that a second fire had broken out on Washington Street.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after crews arrived at the Washington Street scene.
Crews from the Middletown and West Hartford Fire Departments are on scene assisting.
Part of Clinton and Washington Streets are closed as crews work to put out the flames.
It's unclear if any injuries were reported.
