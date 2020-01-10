NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- The developments in the case regarding a New Canaan mother who vanished have revealed what some may find a troubling truth -- that we are being tracked, non-stop.
Up to this point, 52-year-old Fotis Dulos had no arrest history, no reason to be on the radar of police.
However, as soon as he turned over his phone, detectives dug and say they found enough to assemble a murder charge.
Reading through the 35-page warrant charging Fotis Dulos with kidnapping and murdering his wife Jennifer, there is a detailed timeline of what he allegedly did on the day she went missing on May 24.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Police obtained some of that data from surveillance cameras, which through the course of the investigation, it was learned that they are practically everywhere.
“A cellphone is one, which is a mini computer, it could be a laptop, a residential security system, it could be municipal cameras. School buses have the capability for recording devices,” said law enforcement analyst J. Paul Vance.
He said people are being tracked in ways that have never been seen.
“They’re out there, they’re everywhere and investigators use them in the process of a criminal investigation,” Vance said.
Almost immediately, from Jennifer’s home in New Canaan to Farmington, police asked for the public’s help via their home devices.
Toni Fishman was one who turned over his ring doorbell footage.
“If it helps them, then I think it’s worth trying to help and it helps tie our entire community together,” Fishman said.
The home surveillance provided snapshots of who police say is Dulos driving to New Canaan, riding a bicycle to Jennifer’s home, driving her SUV to Waveny Park in New Canaan, and driving home on the Merritt, Route 8 and I-84, back to Farmington.
Dulos’ phone also played a role in gathering evidence. It put him on Albany Avenue in Hartford on the night Jennifer went missing.
Based on a profile Eyewitness News did on Hartford’s high-tech system, it may have been the worst place in the state for Dulos and Michelle Troconis to allegedly dump Jennifer’s bloody clothes.
Hartford’s system is so high tech, it covers at least 720 spots in the city and can isolate certain vehicles or clothing, down to the color, in any given time-frame. From 7:31 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. on May 24, cameras tracked a truck, which police say Dulos and Troconis were in, dumping multiple garbage bags along Albany Avenue.
“It’s head and shoulders above my career and when I started in law enforcement, electronic surveillance was not even part of our lives,” Vance said.
He adds that along with Jennifer’s DNA collected from the evidence dumped in Hartford, surveillance played a huge role in making this case.
“It’s like DNA, it’s advanced criminal investigations. Certainly, electronic surveillance has been very helpful to investigators to show them other information they never would have been able to garner,” Vance said.
It also gives a glimpse into how much private citizens are being tracked on a daily basis.
“That information can be helpful to investigators or it can be helpful to a person to show they weren’t a part of that investigation, that they weren’t involved in that crime,” Vance said.
Another thing that’s tracking you may be your own car. State police searched the Dulos’ OnStar system, which told police exactly when the car was started.
The Dulos case wasn’t the first local one where police used technology to their advantage.
In Ellington, police used information from a Fitbit. On the day Connie Dabate died, her Fitbit shows her last movements were an hour before her husband Richard Dabate told police she was killed by an intruder. He’s been charged with her murder and is in court later this month.
