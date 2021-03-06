ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after the car they were in struck a home in Ansonia.
Police said surveillance video showed a Hyundai Sonata speeding down Platt Street, just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
The car failed to stop for a stop sign at Platt, Jewett and Elm Streets, before it went off the road, through a fence, into a front yard, and ultimately came to a stop between a cement wall and 75 Platt St.
It had also rolled over at least once.
The 35-year-old driver and the 40-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.