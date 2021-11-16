SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re learning more about brazen thefts happening in several towns across our state.

Suspects have been seen loading up their carts with items, anything from laundry detergent to flat screen tv’s.

Then, they walk out of the store with them.

One of the latest thefts happened at the BJ's on Spring Street in Southington.

Suspects were caught on surveillance video loading several tv’s onto their cart and then just walking out the door.

Just this last year, police responded to fourteen thefts at the BJ’s and half of them happened between now and October 2.

This isn’t only happening at BJ’s in Southington similar cases reported at Stop & Shop and ShopRite, and thefts like this have also been reported in Oxford.

Last week, people were caught on camera loading grocery carts full of items into a car and driving away.

“It’s absurd. I think it’s absurd," Southington resident Roxanne Martin tells us.

Residents tonight say these thefts are leaving them feeling uneasy.

“I was scared walking in tonight. I thought 'Okay, this is a good, well lit spot',” Martin said.

These stealing sprees are becoming more common.

Law enforcement expert Lisa Dadio previously told us we first started to see an increase during the pandemic.

Her and other experts say viral videos are inspiring copycats. They also tell us another contributing factor is that suspects often get away with it.

“They’re just going in and stealing, and pushing people and hurting people and stealing cars, and stealing food and it’s horrible," Martin added.

Police are still working to figure out of the incidents at BJ’s and in Southington are connected to the similar cases in Oxford.