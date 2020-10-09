MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police released surveillance video of a man they believe shot and killed another man in Meriden last week.
The body of 34-year-old Casey Schoonover was found Saturday night.
Meriden police Lt. John Mennone said officials were called to Court Street Sunday morning, where they located the body of a deceased man, later identified Schoonover of Meriden.
Schoonover was found to have been shot.
Police released surveillance video and a screen shot of a suspect on Oct. 9.
They asked for the public's help in identifying the person in the video.
Police believe that the shooting was not a random act.
Earlier in the morning, officers responded to the area of 190 Grove Street, which wasn't too far from where the victim was located, for a report of shots fired.
It was also reported that two vehicles were spotted speeding away from the scene.
Upon further investigation, officers did not find any evidence that shots had been fired.
Mennone said that officers were waiting for search warrants to be approved.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6252 or by submitting an anonymous tip to either 203-630-6253 or mpdtips@meridenct.gov.
