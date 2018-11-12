WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A bus crash in West Haven was caught on camera over the weekend.
The surveillance video shows it barreling down a highway exit ramp and crashing into a local business.
The coach bus, packed with about 50 Princeton students, was heading to the Yale Bowl when it blew right through an intersection and slammed into Anderson Glass.
“They were inside the shop area, it was a loud bang, went outside and saw the bus in there, called me up and said, ‘hey John, there’s a bus in the chop shop’,” said John Anderson, of Anderson Glass.
Officials who are investigating the crash said it appears mechanical failure may be to blame, with the bus picking up speed while coming down the exit ramp and plowing through the shop.
Because of the short steep ramp, exit 43 northbound off I-95 has been off limits to trucks for years.
There are a number of signs up along I-95 warning drivers, including one with flashing lights.
West Haven police said it’s accident reconstruction team is looking into whether or not the bus should have been taking that exit.
“There have been a couple of incidents, I think he came off the ramp because he was having trouble with his breaks, the traffic was stopped up and he had no place to go,” Anderson said.
He added that he’s just glad no one was seriously hurt, he can’t say the same for his business.
“Slowed us down a little bit, but we’ll clean it all up. We’re in construction, we know what to do, so we’ll be back. We’re working today and will continue to work,” Anderson said.
There’s no word just yet on whether or not the bus driver will be facing charges.
West Haven police said that will be determined once their investigation wraps up.
