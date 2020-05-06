(WFSB) - A new survey released on Wednesday gauged people's feelings about returning to work post-pandemic.
Robert Half International posted the results.
Researchers acknowledged that many stay-at-home orders have changed how millions of people work each day.
Duane Sauer, vice president of Robert Half, discussed with Channel 3 the research and trends that may impact the future of work.
The survey was from more than 1,000 office professionals and was conducted between April 17 and April 22, 2020.
Pandemic Perceptions
Among employees currently working from home:
- 20% feel closer to their colleagues
- 60% feel their work/life balance has improved without a commute
- 63% now realize their job is doable from home
The Case for Personal Space
- 56% worry about being in close proximity to others in the office
- 57% will rethink traveling for business
- 59% will reconsider attending in-person business events
- 72% will think twice before shaking hands
Expectations for Employers
Workers don’t expect to return to business as usual. When asked about measures they expect their employer to take following COVID-19, top responses included:
- Allowing employees to work from home more often (79%)
- Having better cleaning procedures (79%)
- Holding fewer in-person meetings and trainings (70%)
- Staggering employees’ work schedules (55%)
- Requiring employees to wear masks (52%)
- Changing the office layout (46%)
Parenting in the Pandemic
Parents working from home have faced new challenges, trying to work while caretaking and teaching for the first time. But the research shows:
- 27% feel closer to their colleagues
- 64% report better work-life balance without a commute
- 62% worry about working in close proximity to others in the office
- 79% would like to work remotely more often once buildings re-open
More information on the survey can be found on Robert Half's blog here.
