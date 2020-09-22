(WFSB) - Fans of professional football spend more time watching games than caring for themselves or their social lives, according to a survey.
The website Kill the Cable Bill released a report on Tuesday that said in a given week, fans watch NFL football more than they exercise, shower or have sex.
The average fan spends 280 minutes per week watching football.
Behind that was socialization with 273 minutes, food prep at 252 minutes and commuting at 231 minutes.
Other noteworthy activities on the list included childcare at 175 minutes, exercising at 119 minutes, showering at 56 minutes and sex at 14 minutes.
The complete survey results can be found on killthecablebill.com here.
