(WFSB) - An education website ranked the hardest colleges to get into in Connecticut for 2019.
Niche.com published the results of its survey on Wednesday.
The site put Yale University in New Haven at the top spot.
Its acceptance rate was slated as 6 percent.
Wesleyan University in Middletown and the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London rounded out the top 3 with acceptance rates of 18 and 20 percent, respectively.
1. Yale University. (Facebook)
2. Wesleyan University (Facebook)
3. United States Coast Guard Academy. (Facebook)
4. Connecticut College. (Facebook)
5. Trinity College. (Facebook)
6. University of Connecticut. (Facebook)
7. Fairfield University. (Facebook)
8. Sacred Heart University. (Facebook)
9. University of Connecticut - Stamford. (Facebook)
10. Eastern Connecticut State University. (Facebook)
1. Yale University. (Facebook)
2. Wesleyan University (Facebook)
3. United States Coast Guard Academy. (Facebook)
4. Connecticut College. (Facebook)
5. Trinity College. (Facebook)
6. University of Connecticut. (Facebook)
7. Fairfield University. (Facebook)
8. Sacred Heart University. (Facebook)
9. University of Connecticut - Stamford. (Facebook)
10. Eastern Connecticut State University. (Facebook)
According to Niche, it looked at acceptance rates and SAT/ACT test scores from the U.S. Department of Education.
Acceptance rate accounted for 60 percent of the ranking.
To learn more about the rankings and see more schools on the list, head to Niche's website here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.