HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- According to a new survey, half of the people living in Connecticut are looking to leave.
The new InformCT Consumer Confidence Survey was put out by the Connecticut Economic Resource Center.
The survey said 47 percent of the people who responded said it was likely they would be moving out of the state within the next five years.
When asked to agree or disagree with the statement “Connecticut is a good place to live and raise a family,” 44 percent gave a “thumbs up.”
The survey also found:
- 56% are concerned about being able to afford health insurance (down from 59% a year ago)
- 33% are concerned about their job or that of their partner/spouse in in jeopardy (virtually unchanged from last quarter and last year). An identical percentage, 33%, is unsure
- 49% believe they will not have enough money to retire comfortably (down from 25% in the previous quarter but up from 22% a year ago)
The online survey of 505 state residents was conducted in June 2019, and has a margin of error of 4 percent.
To see the full survey findings, click here.
