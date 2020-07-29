HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Though indoor and outdoor dining have been available for weeks now in Connecticut, many restaurants are still struggling during the pandemic.
A new national survey is shedding light on how hard the restaurant industry has been hit.
The new report from Yelp finds that most of the restaurants that closed across the country will remain closed permanently.
In Connecticut, there are 8,500 restaurants and about six percent of those have shut their doors for good.
Before the pandemic, Banh Meee was typically bustling around lunch time. But with more people working from home in Hartford, the restaurant has been struggling.
“We were mostly a lunch spot and with no people at the office, then why would they drop to have lunch,” said G Tran, owner of Banh Meee.
The downtown Hartford Vietnamese location had its grand opening three weeks before the pandemic forced it to close.
About two weeks ago, the owner decided to close the other Bahn Meee location by the state capitol.
“It’s just numbers. We tried to reopen, unfortunately, when it’s not busy, it’s a little hard to do things,” Tran said.
The numbers aren’t looking good for many other restaurants across the country.
Yelp says 60 percent of restaurant closures that have happened during the pandemic are permanent.
“It’s a difficult time for our industry. It is a crisis that we’re in and at the same time, we’re trying to find ways to help everybody,” said Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.
Mecha Noodle Bar in West Hartford held its grand opening on Wednesday and opening during a pandemic has its obstacles.
“It was harder with hiring because people are still a little bit scared to come back to work and brining in a whole new staff and training them,” said Brian Reilly, culinary director at Mecha Noddle Bar.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association says even if people still don’t feel comfortable dining inside or outside, support through takeout and delivery helps.
“All that matters, and right now more than ever because those numbers are real,” Dolch said.
The CT Restaurant Association is working closely with lawmakers in hopes of getting more federal funding. While there has been a great deal of support from local customers, there’s still a lot of restaurants on the brink of surviving.
