(WFSB) - Health experts continue to emphasize the importance of getting the flu vaccine this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, a new survey showed that many parents are planning to skip flu shots for their children.
Doctors said it's critical to get vaccinated this year because the flu and the coronavirus have similar symptoms and a surge in flu cases could overwhelm the health system.
The national poll from the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital found one in three parents, 32 percent, said their child is unlikely to get the vaccine and only one-third, 34 percent, believed it's more important this year.
The most common concerns included side effects and that the vaccine was not effective.
The other complaint pediatric physicians heard was that parents don’t want to take their children to a provider’s officer because of potential exposure to COVID-19.
“One of the benefits of flu vaccine is that it lessens the severity,” explained Sarah Clark, co-director, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital national poll on children’s health. “In cases where the individual does, in fact, get influenza, vaccinated people are much less likely to have serious complications and hospitalizations.”
Thousands of children are hospitalized every year because of the flu. Some die.
Children under 5 years old are at high risk for serious complications.
More information on the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital report can be found on its website here.
