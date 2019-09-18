NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A newly released video by a group born from the Newtown shooting called school shootings "preventable."
Sandy Hook Promise released its public service announcement on Monday.
The group called it "Back-To-School Essentials."
Watch it here.
The message was simple: "School shootings are preventable when you know the signs."
The video starts like a goofy television commercial for back-to-school supplies but eventually turns serious as students flee from an apparent shooter.
What started with a happy teenage boy explaining how his mom got him "the perfect bag for back-to-school" ended with a frightened girl who finally got her own phone "to keep in touch with her mom" hiding in a bathroom stall.
Sandy Hook Promise said its mission is to honor victims of gun violence by providing programs and practices that will protect children from gun violence.
The group bills itself as an "above-the-politics" organization that supports sensible program and policy solutions that address the human side of gun violence by preventing individuals from ever getting to the point of picking up a firearm to hurt themselves or others.
On Dec. 14, 2012, a shooter opened fire inside the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown and killed 26 students and staff members.
For more on Sandy Hook Promise, head to its website here.
