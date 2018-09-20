UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The tribe has spoken and called all fans of the reality show Survivor to the Mohegan Sun Casino.
Thursday, Channel 3 is putting on a casting call at the Shoppes at Mohegan Sun.
The event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Participants must be at least 18 years old to be considered.
Thursday's casting call is for season 39.
More can be read on MoheganSun.com.
Survivor's current season, season 37, David Vs. Goliath, airs on CBS and Channel 3 on Wednesday nights starting Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.
