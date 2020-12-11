TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- An arrest has been made following a deadly crash that happened in Torrington back in August.
Police have arrested 24-year-old Rolando Vilorio and charged him with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, evading responsibility, reckless driving, interfering with police, and more.
He’s accused in a deadly crash that happened on Aug. 27 on New Litchfield Street and Hassig Road.
Sean Ryan, 47 of Watertown, was killed in the crash.
Police said Vilorio fled the crash scene and left the state.
They believe Vilorio was engaged in racing the night of the crash on New Litchfield Street, along with another vehicle. Police said it is believed Vilorio was traveling in excess of 100 mph when his car crashed with Ryan’s.
A passenger in Ryan’s vehicle was also injured in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
Vilorio was already being held with the Department of Corrections on multiple outstanding cases with bonds totaling approximately $2 million. He was held on this case with a $750,000 bond.
