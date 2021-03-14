ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Police in Ansonia have made an arrest after responding to a report of shots fired Sunday evening.
Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch says that several people were involved in a verbal dispute on Sixth Street when one of the involved parties took out a gun and fired several shots at the others.
Luckily no one was struck by the gunfire.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Police have not released the person's name or a list of charges.
Lt. Lynch said that this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ansonia Police at 203-735-1885.
