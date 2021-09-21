BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A person is in custody after a pair of police cruisers were rammed in Bristol early Tuesday.
It all started around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday when police received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired in the downtown area, including on Woodland Street, Peck Lane, and South Street Ext.
When officers responded to the area, they saw a white Audi speed away, heading north on West Street. Officers tried to stop the car multiple times.
The Audi eventually came in contact with another officer on East Road, and drove at him head-on in an attempt to ram his cruiser.
Officers later located the car on Seymour Street where it was stopped, and two passengers were getting out of the car.
That’s when the car sped toward another cruiser, and the officer was forced to take evasive action to avoid a crash.
The suspect then drove up onto a lawn, back onto the road, and sped away.
It then intentionally rammed into another cruiser. The officer wasn’t injured but the cruiser sustained extensive damage, police said.
The suspect then drove through the city, onto Route 72 east. When it got to the I-84 interchange, the car suffered a mechanical failure and stopped.
Police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Joseph Abreu, of Hartford, was taken into custody.
He was charged with three counts of pursuit, evading responsibility, operating with a suspended license, improper turn, and first-degree criminal mischief.
He was held on three separate bonds totaling $1.05 million.
Abreu is also wanted by the Connecticut State Police on charges of engaging police in pursuit for an unrelated incident.
The two passengers who exited the car were located, interviewed and released without charges.
When officers searched the car, they found evidence of fireworks. A firearm has not been located.
Police said it was later determined that the car was also involved in an evading accident on Wolcott Street and East Road.
"In terms of the heightened sense of concern, in what’s triggering these. I think we are going to do a deep dive on some of the policies including the fact that we often don’t pursue because of new state laws and other laws that are affecting policing," said Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.
An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.