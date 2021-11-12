MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a Manchester teen.
14-year-old Tristen Martin of Manchester was arrested and charged with felony murder, strangulation, sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor - illegal sexual contact.
Police say this arrest stemmed for the murder of 13-year-old girl, Zaniya Wright, who was initially reported missing back in early June.
Her body was found one day after the report had been filed in the common area of Martin's apartment on Olcott Street.
Zaniya's death was later ruled a homicide.
A family friend told Eyewitness News that she was a seventh grader at Illing Middle School and had been dealing with bullying.
Zaniya's mother, Merissa, stated off camera that while she finds some comfort in the fact that an arrest has been made, nothing will ever bring back her daughter.
Merissa said the night before her daughter was found dead, she left Zaniya under the care of her longtime friend of 18-years-and the mother of Tristen Martin
Friends described Zaniya as kind, quiet, sweet girl who was into beauty and fashion.
Merissa said she will share her side of things when she is read, but for now she is looking for privacy and peace for her daughter’s memory.
Martin is currently being detained at the Hartford Juvenile Center.
Police haven't said if any other arrests are expected to be made in connection with this murder.
While it is this station's policy to not identify sexual assault victims, Zaniya Wright's family has given us permission to do so.
While it is this station's policy to not identify juveniles arrested for crimes, because there is a state statute that allows police to identify child suspects arrested in Class A felonies, we are identifying the suspect arrested in this case.
(1) comment
Let’s get the trial underway. Give the little girls family some closure. Rest In Peace little one.
