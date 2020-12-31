VERNON, CT (WFSB) - The suspect accused of stabbing a Glastonbury man multiple times is set to face a judge Thursday morning.
47-year-old Glastonbury resident Jason McCormick was arrested in connection to the incident at his residence on Sherwood Drive.
Officials say the victim, later identified as Bruce Berner, the owner of the Waterford Speed Bowl, had been stabbed during an alleged violent altercation with McCormick.
Police also found the suspect suffering from self-inflicted knife wounds to his arms.
Police arrested McCormick on several charges, including attempted murder.
Both McCormick and Berner have reportedly shared the Sherwood Drive residence for over twenty years.
He is scheduled to be arraigned around 11 this morning.
