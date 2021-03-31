HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing that happened Tuesday night in Hartford.
It happened 10:50 on the 400 block of Edgewood Street.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says officers found a man suffering from several stab wounds and began performing life saving measures on him.
The man had been stabbed four times in his upper back and shoulder area.
He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.
While on scene, officers were notified that a suspect was seen running towards Vine Street and that two people following the suspect were seen heading east on Rockville Street.
Police responded to the areas and arrested 40-year-old Areal Valentin of Hartford.
Valentin was charged with first degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, and second degree breach of peace.
