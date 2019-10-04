HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A suspect allegedly connected to multiple car thefts was arrested with a stolen gun and another stolen car, according to Hartford police.
On Thursday, officers from the Auto Theft Unit were on patrol on Webster Street when they saw Shykeim Lewis.
Lewis is known to them and has been arrested in the past for operation and possession of a stolen car. The detectives were also aware Lewis had an active failure to appear arrest warrant from a car theft last month.
Lewis was seen getting out of a parked Honda when he was detained by police.
During the initial search, a stolen Ruger 9mm firearm was found to be in Lewis’ possession. Further investigation revealed that the car that Lewis was seen getting into earlier was a stolen car from Vernon.
The stolen gun was listed as an active theft from East Hampton.
Lewis was charged with first-degree larceny and several other charges. He was held on a $275,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.