NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for attempting to destroy items and attacking a security guard inside a SoNo Square department store.
According to police, Jason Gilbertie was inside the Bloomingdale's on Monday around 6:45 p.m.
They said they received calls about Gilbertie knocking down items and punching a person.
Gilbertie was confronted by a security guard, at whom he threw items and punched, police said.
Another guard attempted to pepper spray the suspect.
When officers arrived, they took Gilbertie into custody after a brief struggle.
One security guard suffered minor injuries during the incident.
Gilbertie was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and breach of peace.
Bloomingdales and the SoNo Square remain open for business.
