HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person is under arrest and a firearm was recovered following an incident in Hartford.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says that a man that had been previously arrested on firearm-related charges had gone over to his ex-girlfriend's house and shot off a few rounds outside of her house.
Police were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.
A firearm was also recovered.
Further details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available.
