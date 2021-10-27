NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Norwich police said they arrested a man following an incident on Tuesday night during which he shot at officers.
According to police, officers received a report of shots fired in the area of Westwood Park.
They said the first responding officer arrived and spotted the man carrying a rifle. The suspect immediately fired at the officer and struck a cruiser with several rounds.
Police said the suspect then fled on foot and was eventually located in a home a short distance away.
The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
Police said there is no danger to the public.
They said on Wednesday morning that the incident was in the early stages of investigation and more details would be released as they became available.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call Norwich detectives at 860-886-5561 ext. 3138.
