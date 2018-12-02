NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) - New Britain Police arrested a city man after a shooting Sunday afternoon.
According to police, officers received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of Glen & Whiting Streets.
A short time later a thirty-three year old male victim was located nearby suffering from an apparent gun-shot wound.
The victim was transported to an area trauma hospital for emergency treatment and is expected to recover from his injury.
After the reported shooting, officers were able to locate and capture 31-year-old Vincent Slaughter on Glen street.
Police charged Slaughter with first degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm in committing a felony, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Slaughter was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court Dec. 3.
